Fifth Third Bank partners with Boys and Girls Clubs in Toledo

Fifth Third Bank is the new financial empowerment partner of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

President and CEO of the financial institution Bob LaClair said this partnership is one that means a lot to him.

"I was a club kid a long, long time ago at the old south end Toledo Boys and Girls Club on Orchard Street," he said. "I've seen firsthand the work they've done over the years and we're just really happy to be a part of it."

The bank marked the announcement by presenting a $30,000 check to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Fifth Third Bank will also be the presenting sponsor at the Boys and Girls Clubs' annual fundraising event Barefoot at the Beach.

