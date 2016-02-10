Construction continues for Toledo Zoo's newest attractions - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Construction continues for Toledo Zoo's newest attractions

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Construction continues on the Toledo Zoo's newest attraction.

Crews are working on a zip line course for the Africa exhibit.

The zip line will be part of a new adventure course that is scheduled to open along with the giraffe feeding deck.

Both areas are expected to open this May.

