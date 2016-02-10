Construction continues for Toledo Zoo's newest attractions

The new adventure course is expected to open this May. (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Zoo continues construction on their zip line course set to open in May. (Source: WTOL)

Construction continues on the Toledo Zoo's newest attraction.

Crews are working on a zip line course for the Africa exhibit.

The zip line will be part of a new adventure course that is scheduled to open along with the giraffe feeding deck.

Both areas are expected to open this May.

