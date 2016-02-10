Students nominate Elmwood teacher for award who returned from cancer treatment

Two students have nominated their Elmwood student teacher for a cash award after he had to postpone teaching to undergo treatment for cancer.

"For us, when he was going through cancer, he was really selfless - he didn't care about himself. He kept calling Elmwood everyday. He would call our band director and make sure we were all doing okay and see how we were coming along. And, he's really just been a complete inspiration," said student Makaylie Borton.

Jason Scott started to teach at Elmwood in 2015. He took time off for cancer treatment, but returned this year to complete his student teaching and graduate from Bowling Green State University.

Scott helped out with the high school band and pep band.

Two of his students have nominated him for a cash award of one thousand dollars.

