Jupmode prints new tee for Valentine's Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jupmode prints new tee for Valentine's Day

A new tee printed by Jupmode, Toledo-based shop. (Source: Jupmode) A new tee printed by Jupmode, Toledo-based shop. (Source: Jupmode)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

As Valentine's Day approaches, so do unique gift ideas that also support local businesses in the Glass City.

Jupmode, a Toledo-based tee shirt and apparel printing business, is releasing the new "Somebody in Toledo Loves Me" tee in addition to many others that show love for Toledo.

Take a look at their website to shop for your sweetheart.

Jupmode will soon relocate to Adams Street downtown.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly