Jupmode prints new tee for Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day approaches, so do unique gift ideas that also support local businesses in the Glass City.

Jupmode, a Toledo-based tee shirt and apparel printing business, is releasing the new "Somebody in Toledo Loves Me" tee in addition to many others that show love for Toledo.

Take a look at their website to shop for your sweetheart.

Jupmode will soon relocate to Adams Street downtown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.