Car seat dangers to avoid in winter: Bulky coats make travel unsafe

A warning for parents: As temperatures continue to decrease, your child's coat could be causing a major safety hazard.

New mom Kim Shordt was shocked to see just how vulnerable her 6-week old baby Liam was inside his car seat with a coat on.

Kim watched as Gina Veres, a Safe Kids of Greater Toledo injury prevention specialist at ProMedica, demonstrated what to do when the weather is cold and you are traveling with a young child.

"There was such a gap between him and the straps he could just fly right out of it," said his mother, Kim Shordt.

Veres with Safe Kids of Greater Toledo explained that a winter coat could provide up to 4" of seat belt slack, which is hazardous to child safety. Car seat straps are designed to fit snugly against a child's body to work properly. A bulky coat leaves lots of wiggle room which is unsafe in the event of an accident.

"When the car seat manufacturers crash test their car seats, they are not relying on or anticipating this extra fluffiness," said Veres. "If the child flies forward, either they are going to hit their head on that front seat or maybe come completely out and fly around in the car, or even come out of the car."



Shordt says she's heard about the warnings, but sometimes feels guilty for taking off her son's coat in the cold weather.



"I wanted him to be warm," she said. "I felt bad. I had him in December and I didn't want to take him out in the freezing cold, so I wanted to put a coat on him. I felt like a bad mom not putting a coat on him."



The solution to keeping children warm and safe this winter is to simply use a blanket instead of a coat on children. Experts say it will keep them warm and safe in their car seats this winter.

