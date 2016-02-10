Toledo mayor to deliver first State of the City address

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson answering questions re: the water crisis in Flint, MI this year. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson will deliver her first State of the City address as an elected mayor Wednesday night.

Hicks-Hudson is expected to focus on efforts to drive Toledo towards becoming a 21st century city.

Her speech will take place on the University of Toledo's Scott Park Campus.

She is scheduled to appear at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

