Firefighters battle vacant house fire in central Toledo

An image of the fire that erupted overnight on Detroit Ave. near Buckingham in central Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Firefighters respond to the scene of a vacant house fire in central Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo firefighters battled a vacant house fire in central Toledo overnight.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Detroit Avenue near Buckingham.

The small house suffered major damage and also damaged another vacant house next door.

The fire is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.