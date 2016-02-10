Temperance man dies after being hit by truck

A man is dead after being hit by a truck in Temperance, MI Tuesday, Feb. 9

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:24 p.m. Police say 27-year-old Devin N. Garrow, of Temperance, Michigan and 25-year-old Chad Russell, of Lambertville, Michigan, were walking southbound on Secor Road, south of Erie Road in Bedford Township. That's when Garrow was struck from behind by a 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck being operated by 73-year-old Michael A. Perkins, of Petersburg, Michigan.

Garrow was then transported by ambulance to Toledo Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He then passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Perkins was not injured in the crash.

Police say speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, however preliminary investigation reveals that Garrow had been drinking alcohol.

Assisting at the scene was the Bedford Township Fire Department, along with Monroe Community Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

No word on any charges at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7711.

