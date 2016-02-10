Local party chairs respond to New Hampshire primaries

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders take the win in New Hampshire’s primaries Tuesday. But what does it mean? WTOL 11 sat down with the chairs of both the local Republican and Democratic parties to find out.

“We have the greatest business people right now in the world. They call me all the time, they want to be involved. We have political hacks negotiating are deals for billions and billions and billions of dollars, not gonna happen anymore. We’re gonna use the finest business people in the world. We are going to do something so good and so fast and so strong, and the world is going to respect us again. Believe me,” said Trump after his declared victory.

“I also hope that we all remember, and this is a message not just to our opponents, but to those who support me as well, that we will need to come together in a few months and unite this party and this nation because the right wing Republicans we oppose must not be allowed to gain the presidency,” said Sanders after his declared victory.

“I think going forward it gives Senator Sanders momentum, as you said it was an arousing victory for him. But I believe Secretary Clinton will stay the course, you know, it’s a long process and the hope is that things will still be close come March 15 and we’ll see quite a bit of both of them here in the buckeye state,” said Joshua Hughes, Chair of the Democratic Party in Lucas County.

And though The Donald was the obvious winner in the polls, Ohio’s Governor John Kasich trailed him, taking second in New Hampshire.

“But how about my family, Emma, Reese and of course my great wife Karen Kasich. And here in New Hampshire I have to tell you there is no way I would have gone forward with this campaign if it wasn’t for John Sununu, the great Senator John Sununu. He is such a great partner, he is so smart and he’s so disciplined, he’s just a great, great friend of mine. And I also want to spend a little time thanking former Senator Gordon Humphrey. We were one percent in the national polls and people were like ‘how can you ever win,’ and then we’re walking in a total obscurity up here and Gordon Humphrey sends me an email and he says this is the hot plate that changed the world, guys went from sleeping on mattresses in the campaign headquarters and they hold up a hot plate were they’re eating their food, that’s how you win elections. That’s how you do it,” said Kasich.

“Governor John Kasich concentrated on New Hampshire and he had a ground game which was second to none. They called it the Buckeye Brigade and they also called it Kasich’s Army. He’s going to mobilize that army, as he did New Hampshire, take that to South Carolina and move it as the states go on. And Kasich is in this now to win it,” said Jon Stainbrook, Chair of the Republican Party in Lucas County.

