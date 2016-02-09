Just in time for Valentine's Day: Customized chocolate boxes

Valentine’s Day is vastly approaching. If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to start looking for a gift for that special someone. Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Levis Commons gives you the chance to create your own chocolate, heart-shaped box. It’s easy to make and guarantees your Valentine gets exactly what they like.

You start by choosing milk or dark chocolate. From there, you can select from an assortment of toppings, including caramel, peanut butter and sea salt. If you don’t like the heart idea you can always opt for the personalized chocolate notes. Both of these tasty treats are sure to be a hit.

For more information about making your own personalized chocolate click here.

