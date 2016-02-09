Student's finger severed, mom says school didn't respond quick enough

A local 11-year-old is recovering after the top of his finger was severed while at school. (Source: WTOL)

A local 11-year-old is recovering after the top of his finger was severed while at school. WTOL 11 sits down with his mom who says the school did not respond properly.

Sarah Horner, parent of a Lake Middle School student, says she was shocked to find out that the tip of her son Nikolas’s middle finger had been severed in a school door Monday. But she says the school waited too long to call her and to get him the help he needed. She says when school leaders did called her about the incident, they told her it was just a gash.

“After she picked him up, they then called me and said ‘well, you know, it appears that his finger was severed, and that he did fall and he was knocked out for a couple of minutes,’" said Sarah.

She says it was then a race against the clock to get Nikolas' finger reattached.

"Your finger is severed, it has to be reattached, you only have so much time. And they waited so long to call and get some kind of help for him that, you know, it's a 50/50 shot at this point whether his finger will survive,” she said.

A statement from Lake Schools Superintendent states:

"On February 8, 2016 a Lake Middle School student accidentally had his thumb shut in a door, causing the tip of the thumb to be severed. Immediately after the accident, Lake Local Schools' personnel followed appropriate and proper procedures including the notification of the parent. Two staff members, one who is a licensed athletic trainer and the other an EMT, treated the wound and stayed with the child until a family member could come to school and pick the student up. While we regret this incident happened and feel sorry for the young man and wish him a speedy recovery, Lake Local Schools' feels very confident in the way this was handled."

Sarah disagrees, saying they waited to call her and they should have helped Nikolas sooner.

“A simple phone call, call an ambulance. He could have, you know, been in the office, in a hospital getting worked on,” she said.

Sarah says Nikolas is feeling better, but he's sore and shaken up from the whole ordeal.

After this story aired, Lake Local Schools posted this response on their website:

"On February 8, 2016 a Lake Middle School student accidentally had his finger shut in a door at 1:00 p.m. causing the tip of the finger to be severed. Immediately after the accident, Lake Local Schools' personnel took the young man to the restroom to get the finger wrapped and to get the bleeding stopped. At 1:02, the student was taken to the middle school office where our secretary, who is a licensed athletic trainer, immediately took over and treated the wound. She was also assisted by one of our custodians who is a retired EMT. Mr. Ackerman called the mother of the student at 1:07 to notify her of the situation and she dispatched a relative to the middle school to pick him up. The family member arrived at the middle school between 1:20 and 1:25 to take the injured student for medical attention. Before leaving campus, the family member stopped at the high school to pick up an additional student. A couple of points worth noting: The young man was never left unattended. The young man never fell, lost consciousness, or was concussed. There was minimal blood loss. During the fifteen to twenty minutes in the office, the student was texting and talking about the Super Bowl in a calm, coherent manner."

