BGSU professor and student embark on Antarctica

Dr. Kurt Panter and BGSU student Jenna Reindel's journey to study volcanoes in the South Pole was equal parts exploration and education. (Source: BGSU)

A professor and student from Bowling Green State University have returned from their once-in-a-lifetime trip to Antarctica.

Dr. Kurt Panter and BGSU student Jenna Reindel's journey to McMurdo Station, Antarctica to study Mt Erebus (volcano about 25 miles north of the station on Ross Island) was equal parts exploration and education.

"You look at a globe, nobody turns a globe upside down to look at Antarctica,” said Panter. “Understanding how the east Antarctic ice sheet, the west Antarctic ice sheet have behaved in the past is going to help us understand how it's going to behave in the future."

And from a student perspective, Reindel says there are just some lessons that cannot be learned in the classroom.

"Things aren't perfect in the field. So when you learn about it in the classroom you might think of one certain process and then you go and see it in the field and is nothing like you imagine and it doesn't make sense,” said Reindel.

"It's a way to inspire any student to proceed in going on with the advancement of science,” said Panter.

He says understanding global climates and trends is something that will eventually affect the whole human race. So while some may not see the appeal of a trip to Antarctica, let's be thankful for those who do.

"It's really cool stuff! No pun intended,” said Panter.

