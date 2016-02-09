Chair of Toledo's German-American Festival passes away at 63

The chair of Toledo's German-American Festival, Timothy "Tim" Pecsenye, passed away Tuesday at the Toledo Hospital. (Source: Newcomer Toledo)

The chair of Toledo's German-American Festival, Timothy "Tim" Pecsenye, 63, passed away Tuesday at the Toledo Hospital.

Not only was he very involved in the German-American community, Tim was also a 1970 graduate of Woodward High School, a co-host, with Jack Renz, of the German-American Hour on WCWA Radio, a longtime member of Glenwood Lutheran Church and ran the social media for Toledo's Fat Cat Cooking Show.

In his obituary he is describes as the "life of the party." And was very well liked by many in the Toledo area.

A visitation for Tim is planned at the Newcomer Funeral Home on W. Laskey Road Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., Toledo 43620. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the German-American Festival Society Landscaping Fund or Rescue Crisis.

