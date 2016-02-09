TPD look to identify burglary thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD look to identify burglary thief

The Toledo Police Department needs your help to identify a man they say broke into a home in west Toledo.

Police say he is described as a white male, wearing a light colored hoodie with a backpack.

They say he broke into a home on the 2100 block of Marlow back on Jan. 24.

If you know who the man is or have any information, call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

