ODOT gives details of I-75/I-475 Interchange rebuild

The I-75/I-475 Interchange in Perrysburg will soon be rebuilt. It's a project the Ohio Department of Transportation says will impact everyone.

ODOT says the new construction is due to a huge population boom in Perrysburg that has brought more commuters and truck traffic to the area. They say the traffic pattern at the interchange can be dangerous, especially when heading south on I-75, where many drivers are forced to cut across multiple lanes of traffic to exit onto State Route 25. It's a safety issue that ODOT says will be solved with the rebuild of that interchange.

Construction on the interchange is set to begin sometime between May and July and will last for four months.

There will be two major detours that may affect drivers' commutes. The first detour will affect drivers coming from Levis Commons on I-475 toward Downtown Toledo. That detour will take drivers from I-475 to I-75 southbound, towards Bowling Green. Drivers will then be able to exit onto State Route 582, cross the overpass and head back north. The second detour will affect drivers headed from Bowling Green or I-75 northbound to Levis Commons. Driver headed in that direction will be forced to continue on I-75 northbound, exit on State Route 795 and cross the overpass to get back to the interchange.

To sign up for updates regarding the project, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.