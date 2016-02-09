Community continues to help the Paige family in time of need with golf fundraiser

The Paige family has been through a lot, first their daughter's diagnosis with kidney failure and then another major financial setback. But through it all they've seen an outpouring of community support. (Source: WTOL)

The Paige family has been through a lot, first their daughter's diagnosis with kidney failure and then another major financial setback. But through it all they've seen an outpouring of community support. And the latest effort let's people take a swing to help.

"Just continue to stay positive, continue to pray, continue to help each other out and support," said Ray Paige, father and Perrysburg assistant football coach.

That's been Paige's mindset ever since his 13-year-old daughter Cassie was diagnosed with kidney failure nearly a year and a half ago. He was able to help save her life by donating one of his kidneys. But then another set-back. Ray got into an accident the night before the transplant surgery, totaling the family car. That's where his former classmate and friend comes into play.

Justin Rist owns Fore Golfers in Holland. He says he's been wanting to do an annual charity event ever since he opened the shop three years ago. So after hearing what his old classmate was going through, he says it was only fitting to dedicate the first event to the Paige family.

"It was amazing what they had to go through and it's good to see everybody's healthy and doing well and we look forward to helping them out," Rist said.

Now through April 15 anyone can come in, tee it up and take a swing for a good cause. It's $5 per swing and the closest to the pin at the end of the contest will drive away with a Harley-Davidson. And the Paige family will walk away with 100 percent of the proceeds. Ray says he couldn't be more grateful.

"It's people I don't know and they've stepped up and entered the contest. And for some of those guys it's competitive and for some of those guys it's about charity and donations, but I think it's pretty awesome. It's just people showing support in a positive way," Paige said.

Despite their challenges, Ray and Cassie say going through this has only made their bond stronger.

"I thought it was cool that I got to spend more time with my dad at home, and my mom and we got to go on walks together," said Cassie Paige.

"That two months where it was just me and her at home, it was a time where we both could sit there and help each other out," Ray Paige said.

But they never imagined the amount of love and support that would come from the community.

"I want to thank them for giving their time, and just taking the time to help me and help my family get through the hard times," Cassie said.

Ray is used to coaching tough guys on the football field, but he says it's his daughter's strength that inspires him the most.

"She's CassieStrong. I mean that's it, it doesn't get any stronger than that. I mean that's a strong mind, a strong heart, a strong person who's just willing to stay strongly positive. That's how strong she is," he said.

