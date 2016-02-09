Starr Elementary School teacher honored with Teacher of the Month award

Meet Pat Price, she’s a teacher at Starr Elementary School, has been teaching for 30 years and Tuesday she was presented with a Teacher of the Month certificate. (Source: WTOL)

A 4th grade teacher in the city of Oregon was honored Tuesday.

Meet Pat Price, she’s a teacher at Starr Elementary School, has been teaching for 30 years and Tuesday she was presented with a Teacher of the Month certificate, as well as an ice cream party for her class.

“It’s just a great honor, one of the best I've ever gotten,” said Price.

Toft Dairy and 101.5 The River are the sponsors of the award and the ice cream party. Fifth grader Gabriella Orr nominated Mrs. Price for the award.

“I feel like Mrs. Price is a loving and warm hearted person. And she's caring and she's an amazing teacher and I think she's deserves it,” said Gabriella.

But even with that loving personality, she's still tough on her students.

“I'm a stickler about putting names and dates on papers, putting labels on their math problems, all those different kinds of things,” said Price.

“She might run a tight ship, but she's a very good teacher. She helps you when you need help,” said Gabriella.

Mrs. Price says the love for her students has driven her for the last 30 years, but at the end of this year she will be closing that chapter of her life and retiring.

And surely she will be greatly missed at Starr Elementary.

