BGSU collects water for Flint at basketball games

BGSU is doing their part to collect water for Flint. (Source: BGSU)

Bowling Green State University is doing their part to collect water for our neighbors to the north in Flint, MI.

Tuesday at the Men's Basketball game against Akron and Wednesday at the Women's Basketball against Western Michigan BGSU is asking those in attendance to bring an unopened case of water for Flint.

For each case of water donated, fans will receive a voucher good for a $5 general admission ticket!

For more information call the BGSU ticket office at (419) 372-000.

