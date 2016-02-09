MISSING: Brothers found in Toledo area

Lt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department tells WTOL 11 that the missing 11 and 14-year-old brothers have been found.

He says they were found at a home on Walbridge where their biological parents live. The father and mother have both been charged with contributing to the delinquency. The father was also charged with obstruction. The boys have since been turned back over to Children Services.

TPD said the brothers, Jonathon Barker, 11, and Alan Barker, 14, had been missing since Jan. 23, 2016.

