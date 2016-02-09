New Report: Ohio traffic laws lag behind other states

Is your family safe on the highway? A new report says they are not as safe as you may think. And Ohio laws are to blame.



According to a new study released by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, major changes and urgent action are needed on Ohio roads. The organization released a report blaming driver safety laws across the country as a key source of crashes.



In 2014, more than 1,000 people were killed on Ohio roads. Key findings from the report focus on the enforcement of seat belt laws and texting while driving.



“Very disheartening when you arrive at a fatal crash, and someone wasn't wearing a seat belt,” said Sgt. Robert Sellers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post. “They had that opportunity to protect themselves. Had they, maybe the situation would have been different.”



States with primary enforcement of seat belt laws are more effective.

The report says people in states with tougher laws buckle up more often. They have a 90 percent seat belt usage compared with 79 percent in states like Ohio where seat belt laws for adults fall under the secondary enforcement. That means adult drivers must be pulled over for a separate infraction aside from seat belts.



"I've also been at traffic crashes where people have rolled over, and people who weren't wearing their seat belts were ejected. Some of them subsequently died. Those lives could have been saved had they been wearing their seatbelt," said Sgt. Sellers.



In Ohio in 2014, 371 people survived a crash because they buckled up - compared with 89 people who would still be alive today if they used a seatbelt.

Ohio is one of 16 states with secondary seat belt enforcement laws.



According to the "Road Map of Ohio Safety Laws" report, Ohio lags behind most of the country in

terms of an all driver texting ban as well. Ohio is one of nine states that do not have an all driver ban. Primary enforcement in Ohio applies to teen drivers only.



"Everybody's got somewhere to go, but remember, your family is out there; other families are out there,” said Sgt. Sellers. “If we just share the road and display some common courtesy together, the roadways would be much safer,” said Sgt. Sellers.

Read the full report about your families safety and the laws that protect them here.

