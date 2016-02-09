Toledo tops Las Vegas in America's most 'sinful cities'

Toledo is a city full of sinners… according to real estate website Trulia.



The site ranked major U.S. cities based on the seven deadly sins:

Lust: Number of adult entertainment venues

Number of adult entertainment venues Gluttony: Rates of obesity, binge drinking and smoking

Rates of obesity, binge drinking and smoking Greed: Number of racing and gambling venues and residents' reported charitable donations

Number of racing and gambling venues and residents' reported charitable donations Sloth: Number of residents who have not exercised in 30 days

Number of residents who have not exercised in 30 days Wrath: Per capita violent crime

Per capita violent crime Envy: Inequality in home prices

Inequality in home prices Vanity: Number of beauty and tanning salons and plastic surgery offices

All sins considered, New Orleans is America’s true “Sin City.”

"With nearly three times the national rate of adult entertainment establishments and twice the number gambling establishments per household, [New Orleans] scores highly in lust and greed," Trulia explains. "Additionally, above average rates of smoking, binge- and heavy-drinking and obesity, as well as high incidents of violent crime make the Crescent City a great place for those looking to explore gluttony and wrath."

But Toledo isn’t very close behind, coming in at number 5. Here’s the full list:

New Orleans, Louisiana Atlantic City, New Jersey Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tampa, Florida Toledo, Ohio Louisville, Kentucky Shreveport, Louisiana Las Vegas, Nevada San Antonio, Texas Columbus, Ohio

Do you think Toledo deserved to make the list of top sinful cities? Sound off on our Facebook page.

