Toledo tops Las Vegas in America's most 'sinful cities' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo tops Las Vegas in America's most 'sinful cities'

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Toledo's skyline (Source: WTOL) Toledo's skyline (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo is a city full of sinners… according to real estate website Trulia.

The site ranked major U.S. cities based on the seven deadly sins:

  • Lust: Number of adult entertainment venues
  • Gluttony: Rates of obesity, binge drinking and smoking
  • Greed: Number of racing and gambling venues and residents' reported charitable donations
  • Sloth: Number of residents who have not exercised in 30 days
  • Wrath: Per capita violent crime
  • Envy: Inequality in home prices
  • Vanity: Number of beauty and tanning salons and plastic surgery offices

All sins considered, New Orleans is America’s true “Sin City.”

"With nearly three times the national rate of adult entertainment establishments and twice the number gambling establishments per household, [New Orleans] scores highly in lust and greed," Trulia explains. "Additionally, above average rates of smoking, binge- and heavy-drinking and obesity, as well as high incidents of violent crime make the Crescent City a great place for those looking to explore gluttony and wrath."

But Toledo isn’t very close behind, coming in at number 5. Here’s the full list:

  1. New Orleans, Louisiana
  2. Atlantic City, New Jersey
  3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  4. Tampa, Florida
  5. Toledo, Ohio
  6. Louisville, Kentucky
  7. Shreveport, Louisiana
  8. Las Vegas, Nevada
  9. San Antonio, Texas
  10. Columbus, Ohio

Do you think Toledo deserved to make the list of top sinful cities? Sound off on our Facebook page

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly