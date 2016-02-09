Shots fired into south Toledo home

There was a scary situation for a south Toledo family Tuesday morning when their home was shot up.

Police were called to the 200 block of Marion near Western Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Officers on scene said that someone from inside the home called 911 after hearing a bunch of shots being fired in their front yard.

They then realized that some of the bullets went into their house. No one inside was hit.

Police recovered multiple shell casings at the scene.

Nobody was been arrested and there is currently no description of the shooter.

