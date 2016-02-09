Lourdes University holds blood drive Tuesday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lourdes University holds blood drive Tuesday

(Source: Lourdes University) (Source: Lourdes University)
(Source: The Associated Press) (Source: The Associated Press)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

The Red Cross Club of Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive Tuesday.

Lourdes’ Red Cross Club was started by a student in 2014. Senior Megan Mosiniak was inspired to start the club after being part of the NAIA/Red Cross Leadership Program.

Tuesday’s drive runs from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Franciscan Center gymnasium on Convent Boulevard.

If you want to give blood, make an appointment by calling 517-920-207. You can also register online using the code LOURDES. Donors must bring a photo ID.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly