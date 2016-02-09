Lourdes University holds blood drive Tuesday

The Red Cross Club of Lourdes University is hosting a blood drive Tuesday.

Lourdes’ Red Cross Club was started by a student in 2014. Senior Megan Mosiniak was inspired to start the club after being part of the NAIA/Red Cross Leadership Program.

Tuesday’s drive runs from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Franciscan Center gymnasium on Convent Boulevard.

If you want to give blood, make an appointment by calling 517-920-207. You can also register online using the code LOURDES. Donors must bring a photo ID.

