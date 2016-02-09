EDITORIAL: Sight Center of NW Ohio helps the vision impaired seek independence

At the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, we understand how important it is for people in our community to be self-sufficient. (Source: WTOL)

Think about everything you have done today. Now, think about how you would have done all of that with little or no vision.

2016 brings the installation of AudiblEye, an app that works with Bluetooth beacons to guide a person through our building.

The Sight Center empowers independence and enriches the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired in 16 counties of Northwest Ohio.

At The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, we are here to serve you and your loved ones.

