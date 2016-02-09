EDITORIAL: Sight Center of NW Ohio helps the vision impaired see - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Sight Center of NW Ohio helps the vision impaired seek independence

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Think about everything you have done today. Now, think about how you would have done all of that with little or no vision. 

At the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, we understand how important it is for people in our community to be self-sufficient. We provide training in our office, in your homes or your workplaces, wherever someone needs to maintain their independence. 

2016 brings the installation of AudiblEye, an app that works with Bluetooth beacons to guide a person through our building. 

The Sight Center empowers independence and enriches the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired in 16 counties of Northwest Ohio. 

At The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, we are here to serve you and your loved ones. 

