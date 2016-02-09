Rossford residents hope to get tax hike decision on Nov. ballot

Following a council vote, some Rossford residents are paying more in taxes, and they're not happy about it. (Source: WTOL)

At Monday’s Rossford City Council meeting, resident Bob Densic told city council members that in the past eight days, petition circulators gathered nearly 850 signatures to place an income tax hike decision on the November ballot.

"You cannot judge the health of the city by the city's checkbook, you can only judge it by the checkbook of its citizens,” said Densic.

He says before the council's vote, Rossford residents who worked in other municipalities were fully reimbursed for the income tax they paid for where they work. Now, he says the tax reciprocity is cut in half. He says he's concerned over a pattern of high taxes and water bills.

"We see the effects of that, we see empty houses, we see foreclosed houses in the area, we're worried about losing our town and we know that the goals of this were good intentions. We want to see improved roads, we want to have improved facilities, those are all good goals. However, if you're going to lose your citizens, your tax base in the process, well then it's self-defeating,” he said.

Densic says the signatures are enough to put the income tax issue on the November ballot, but he's asking council to rescind the vote now to save the taxpayers time and money.

"Let’s recognize this was a step in the wrong direction, even if it was well intended. But let's take a step back then and let's reconsider other options and try to see how we can grow the city,” he said.

Rossford's mayor says they'll be sending the petition signatures to the Wood County Board of Elections for verification after holding them for the minimum requirement of 10 days.

