Only On 11: Former Toledo mayoral candidate doesn't hold back feelings on Flint, MI

Former Toledo mayoral candidate Mike Ferner says there is a real problem in Flint, but we can’t ignore the problem right in our own backyard. (Source: WTOL)

Former mayoral candidate Mike Ferner is not hiding his feelings on Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur's trip to Flint, MI.

Ferner says there is a real problem in Flint, but we can’t ignore the problem right in our own backyard.

Right now a lot of attention is on Flint and their water problem. But Ferner is hoping some of that attention can be redirected to Lake Erie.

Ferner says corporate mega farms spread 700 million gallons of untreated animal waste, equal to the sewage of Chicago and Los Angeles combined, on fields which drain into Lake Erie.

He’s now hoping elected officials will demand the EPA to declare the lake “impaired.”

“We have a huge problem and like I said, step one is making this an “impaired” water shed. And people have been telling them that and now we need to start asking them when they are going to do it,” said Ferner.

Ferner says he will be making a consistent effort to get his message across to elected officials.

