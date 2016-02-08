Only On 11: TPD officers walk their beat to learn more

Officer Rick Trevino and Dave Baertschi have been partners on and off for 15 years, working their beat in east Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has made it his mission to get his officers involved in the community they serve. And as part of that mission he says he wants his officers to get out of their cars once a day and walk their beat. It's a way to prevent crime, but also to become a part of the community.

“The reason they call it honky town is because of the Hungarian fest,” said Trevino. “They have a dish called honky turkey and its delicious.”

Walking their beat is something these officers have done in the past.

“I really like it, I really do. It’s good for the public and people interact with us. And we’ve been over here so long, we know a lot of people and it helps,” said Baertschi.

But now it's part of their daily routine.

“We’re more approachable, because when we are in the wagon, you see us driving by, it's hard to flag us down. It’s a lot easier to approach somebody if they are just walking,” said Trevino.

And being approachable helps the officers learn more about crime and problem spots from those who live in the area.

“It’s a good way of getting information from the people. If they have any complaints about people breaking in anywhere, suspicious vehicles. And that’s what we do,” said Trevino.

Those complaints are then passed along to officers on other shifts. And sharing of information is what stops crimes before they become a bigger problem.

“You can see more when you’re on foot,” said Trevino. “You can walk up on somebody and they won’t even know that you’re there.”

