City of Oregon deals with road closures during construction of a new raw water main

If you're headed out to the City of Oregon anytime soon, get ready for some delays. Cedar Point Road between Stadium and Norden Road will see road closures.

The natural gas power plant is under construction on Lallendorf Road in Oregon, but the project is now impacting traffic, creating road closures all around.

It’s all because a raw water main is being constructed from the Oregon Water Treatment Plant to the power plant, an estimated three miles.

Doug Wagner, the superintendent of the water treatment plant, says all the work is necessary.

“By selling them raw water it doesn't cut into our maximum capacity and it allows them to treat the water that they need to their desired softness or cleanliness,” said Wagner.

The water at the plant will be used for cooling machines. The water will run through plastic lines that are 24 inches in diameter. It’s being placed underground on the south side of Cedar Point Road.

“This will make it possible for the 7 million gallons of water they will need in the summer to flow smoothly,” said Wagner.

He says this is a brand new practice that their excited to spearhead.

“I don't believe it’s been done anywhere before, because at the power plant they don't need drinking water, they just need cooling water. So it’s a waste of money for them to buy portable water and kind of a waste for us to treat water if they are not going to drink it, they're just going to pour it on top of their equipment to cool it down,” said Wagner.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 18.

