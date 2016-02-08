Super Bowl 50: What Jeep commercials means for Toledo

Super Bowl ads are some of the most watched in America and this year Jeep was featured in two to them. (Source: Jeep)

The big game may be over, but the talk about Super Bowl commercials continues.

The ads are some of the most watched in America. This year Jeep was featured in two of them.

"This really showed the depth and where Jeep has come from in 75 years and where it is at and where it's going," said Denny Amrhein with Grogan's Town Chrysler.

He says these commercials have special meaning for our area.

"It was a real big meaning for Toledo being that it was the 75th year and they're made in Toledo. It's just great to see the Wrangler on and off through the whole commercial," he said.

One of the spots focused on the history of Jeep and the stories of those driving the cars. Amrhein says he's just as excited about the future.

"They're going to start building more of them in the Toledo market with the Wrangler and they're coming with the new Jeep truck," he said.

He says he's confident these commercials will help boost sales.

"We wouldn't be spending all that money if it wasn't going to assist in sales... I just think everything is going in the right direction especially for Jeep," said Amrhein.

