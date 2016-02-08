Babies Born Addicted: Foster families needed in Lucas County

LCCS is in need of foster families for babies born addicted to heroin. (Source: WTOL)

Last year ProMedica alone had over 150 babies born addicted to drugs. The vast majority were dependent on opiates or forms of heroin.

When a baby is born addicted, the mother enters treatment and the baby is placed in a foster home, where they also overcome the addiction.

Right now, Lucas County Children Services has a huge need for foster families to help.

“The reward is the children that you get to bless and love on,” said Melissa Simmons Smith, a pediatric nurse.

She says she can see the increase in babies born addicted to heroin and can see that it’s increasing the need for more foster parents.

“I know that we see addicted babies way more frequently in the last two years than I have in my 13 years as a pediatric nurse,” said Simmons Smith. “These children require more than just the typical eating, feeding, changing a baby.”

And because the babies require a lot of attention and patience, foster families are only able to take one at a time. Where in the past foster families would sometimes take two or three children.

“It’s not a long journey, it can be three months or it can be six months. And these babies do ween off methadone and they become great children. So the end is very, very good even though their beginning is very difficult,” said Simmons Smith.

The requirements for foster parents are minimal and training takes six to eight months.

