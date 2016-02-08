Former Toledo mayoral candidate accused of stealing taxpayer dollars pleads not guilty

Four people, including a former Toledo mayoral candidate, are accused of stealing $15.7 million from the government over an 11 year period. (Source: WTOL)

A former Toledo mayoral candidate accused of stealing and misusing taxpayers dollars was in U.S. district court Monday.

James Moody and three others are facing charges ranging from program fraud to money laundering.

Former Toledo mayoral candidate indicted on federal charges

On Monday, Moody plead not guilty and posted a $100,000 property bond. His attorney was also given an early May deadline to file motions in the case.

Federal investigators say government money given to the Toledo company Moody worked for went towards buying vehicles and cosmetic surgery. That money was suppose to be used for work placement and parenting programs.

