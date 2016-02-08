Local MADD chapter responds to tough-talking Super Bowl commercial

Super Bowl 50 was all about the game Sunday night as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers. But when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, there was one with a serious message. The Oscar Award winning actress Helen Mirren is sitting with a burger and fries and a bottle of Budweiser. She then challenges drunk drivers.

In the ad, Mirren says she's an uncensored British lady and then tells drunk drivers they are “oxygen-wasting human forms of pollution.”

She continues, saying, “If your brain was donated to science, science would return it! So stop it!” Mirren also calls them selfish cowards.

WTOL 11 played the tough-talking commercial for Carol Plenzler, the spokesperson for the Toledo chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Plenzler sees the blunt talk and even humor as effective tools to discourage drunk drivers.

“She had some good points there. Every one of them. Very good. Now if people would just heed that and practice what she's telling you on that ad," said Plenzler.

Carol knows the heartache of drunk driving all too well. Her sister, Patricia Diehl, was killed by a drunk driver on Tremainsville Road.

“It still hurts. And it's almost 19 years," said Plenzler.

When asked if she thought some people might see the ad and think twice about drinking and driving, she said, “I would like to think so. Yeah. Think twice. Three times. I mean take life seriously. It's not one big party."

The Helen Mirren ad was called one of the best Super Bowl ads by USA Today. It has also had some of the highest numbers of views, online.

