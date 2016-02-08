TPD: One shot on Junction in central Toledo

Police on the scene of a reported shooting on Junction in central Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Emergency crews are on the scene of reported shooting at Junction in between Vance and Lucas in central Toledo.

The Toledo Police Department says one person was shot and has since been taken to the hospital. Victim is expected to recover.

No word on any possible arrests at this time.

