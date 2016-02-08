OSHP teams up with 'Truckers Against Trafficking'

Human trafficking is a huge problem right now, especially in Northwest Ohio. Some of the most common areas for trafficking are rest areas and truck stops. In 2015 alone, 102 human trafficking investigations were reported from law enforcement agencies.

Looking ahead to this year, the Highway Patrol wants to make a difference and are teaming up with "Truckers Against Trafficking" (TAT) to help combat this problem. In addition to working with TAT, they’re also training troopers on what signs of human trafficking to look out for.

“If you see something that doesn't look right, or looks amiss, speak up, and call the hotline, or dial 911, and you make a report, a lot of times if you see something that's out of the norm, there's probably something going on," said Sgt. Terrell Campbell, from OSHP.

If you see anything suspicious that you think might be human trafficking, call this hotline: 888-373-7888 or text "BeFree" to 233733.

