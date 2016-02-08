Cocaine, heroin found in Toledo storage unit; CA man arrested

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A California man faces drug charges in Toledo after a drug trafficking investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force searched a storage unit on Tuesday, Feb. 2. They found 1.5 kilos of heroin and a half kilo of cocaine inside. The drugs have an estimated street value of $200,000.

A gun and cash were also found in the storage unit.

Olemuel Ricks, 26, of Inglewood, CA was arrested following the search. He faces charges of possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine.

"Drug addiction is plaguing every corner of Ohio,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine in a news release. “Local and federal law enforcement are working together every day to identify those bringing drugs into our neighborhoods.”

The Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission. It includes officials from the Toledo Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Customs Border Patrol Protection Air and Marine Operations and Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

