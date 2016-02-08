Cocaine, heroin found in Toledo storage unit; CA man arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cocaine, heroin found in Toledo storage unit; CA man arrested

Olemuel Ricks, 26 (Source: Lucas County Corrections Center) Olemuel Ricks, 26 (Source: Lucas County Corrections Center)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A California man faces drug charges in Toledo after a drug trafficking investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force searched a storage unit on Tuesday, Feb. 2. They found 1.5 kilos of heroin and a half kilo of cocaine inside. The drugs have an estimated street value of $200,000.

A gun and cash were also found in the storage unit.

Olemuel Ricks, 26, of Inglewood, CA was arrested following the search. He faces charges of possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine.

"Drug addiction is plaguing every corner of Ohio,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine in a news release. “Local and federal law enforcement are working together every day to identify those bringing drugs into our neighborhoods.”

The Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission. It includes officials from the Toledo Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Customs Border Patrol Protection Air and Marine Operations and Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

