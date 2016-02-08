Lourdes University president to step down

The Lourdes University president is on his way out.

On Monday morning, the school announced that David Livingston, PhD is stepping down at the end of the year.

Livingston has accepted a position as president of Lewis University in Chicago.

Lourdes University officials made the announcement in an email to students:

“Dr. Livingston has played an integral role in leading Lourdes as it instituted a new strategic plan and enhanced its academic and athletic programs. Having accepted the position of President of Lewis University in Chicago, he now has the ability to return to his home state and be closer to his family. Dr. Livingston will remain President of Lourdes University until June 30, 2016”

An interim president will be appointed for the 2016-2017 academic year. The university plans to spend about a year searching for a permanent replacement.

