Court to weigh cocaine cases, could alter sentencing in Ohio

Ohio's top court will take a look this week at how prosecutors measure out cocaine in trafficking and possession cases.

Prosecutors are concerned that a ruling against current practices in Ohio could result in shorter sentences for suspects caught with cocaine and force costly changes for law enforcement.

The case goes before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday.

It stems from a drug sting near Toledo that netted an 11-year sentence for a man convicted of buying more than 100 grams of cocaine from an undercover informant.

A state appeals court ruled prosecutors should have first determined how much pure cocaine the suspect had instead of sentencing him based on the weight of the entire amount.

Defense attorneys argued the cocaine may have included filler material such as baking soda.

