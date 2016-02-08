Perrysburg school board votes to 'adopt a deputy treasurer'

A state audit report found Perrysburg School District Treasurer Matt Feasel responsible for the loss of more than $95,000. (Source: WTOL)

The Perrysburg School Board of Education has unanimously decided to replace the district’s treasurer.

Last week, Treasurer Matt Feasel was placed on unpaid leave.

Feasel was previously put on paid administrative leave for information revealed in a state auditor’s report. That report found Feasel responsible for the loss of more than $95,000.

This came after the district's accounts receivable clerk, Eric Whitson, was convicted last year for stealing money from the district and an unrelated booster club.

In an early morning meeting Monday, the school board voted to “adopt a deputy treasurer.” The decision was made after a 30 minute executive session.

"We just need to find someone who's got the proper license and the ability to help us through this, this short time," said Jarmin Davis, President of Perrysburg School Board.

The position is expected to be filled sometime this week.

Another meeting will be held Thursday.

