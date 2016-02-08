ProMedica starts demolition on Ronald McDonald House

Demolition on the old Ronald McDonald House started Wednesday to make room for a 13-story tower on Toledo Hospital's campus. (Source: WTOL)

The old Ronald McDonald house is being demolished as part of Toledo Hospital's next phase of a $350 million project.

The demolition started Wednesday, Feb. 24, to make room for a 13-story tower that will consolidate the locations of intensive care unit rooms while providing more space and less distance for nurses. The rooms will also be expanded by 50 percent and feature more than 300 beds.

ProMedica officials say nurses currently walk up to 3 miles in a 12-hour shift.

But in order for the plan to become reality by 2019, major changes need to take place.

The first changes started Monday, Feb. 8, as Ronald McDonald House board members turned over the former Ronald McDonald House to the hospital.

The current $8 million Ronald McDonald House opened to families in December.

In April, the first phase of construction will begin on Monroe Street.

The work includes removing streets, trees and utility lines at Monroe, North Cove and ProMedica Parkway.

ProMedica purchased 77 homes in the area and demolished them in order to embark on the largest single construction project in the hospital’s history.

