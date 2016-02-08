4 Ohio universities share $7.1M in research-related grants

Four Ohio universities are sharing $7.1 million in the first round of grant funding that's part of an initiative to bolster the state's research opportunities.

Schools receiving the award money are Case Western Reserve University, the University of Dayton, Ohio State University and Wright State University.

The dollars are part of a $20-million state-funded effort expected to help better position Ohio for future Department of Defense and NASA initiatives, along with enhance university collaborations with Ohio-based companies.

The initiative, called the Federal Research Network, works to align Ohio's research universities with key federal government research requirements and provide for business development opportunities.

Each project funded calls for the universities and their business and education partners to share in the research.

