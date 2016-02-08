Detroit-area water authority wants to keep Flint as customer

The leader of the Detroit-area's regional water system says she wants Flint to be a long-term customer instead of switching away again from Detroit water.

Great Lakes Water Authority CEO Sue McCormick tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/1LaHo5M ) she's "extended an offer for conversation" to Flint, which is facing a crisis with lead-tainted water.

Flint's supply was switched from Detroit water to the Flint River in 2014, but not properly treated, resulting in corrosion of lead pipes. Flint switched back to Detroit water last fall and plans to connect to the new Karegnondi Water Authority system that's being built.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she wouldn't rule out the possibility of staying with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which was formalized in 2015 to operate Detroit's water system in the region.

