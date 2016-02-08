Man shoots Ohio police officer before he's found dead in car

Authorities say a man shot an Ohio police officer before he was found dead in his car from a gunshot wound.

The Hardin County sheriff's office says Stephen Davis was sitting in a vehicle with a gun in front of a house when Kenton police responded to a domestic disturbance call Saturday evening. Authorities say the 47-year-old Kenton man fired at officers before fleeing in the vehicle.

The sheriff's statement says Davis stopped again, firing several rounds and striking Kenton Officer Skyler Newfer. Davis then drove away, crashing in a ditch. Officers found Davis dead in the car from a gunshot.

Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear whether Davis shot himself or was shot by officers, who had returned fire.

Police say the officer is expected to recover.

