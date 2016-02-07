Issue 2 would raise Toledo's personal income tax, increase earmarked for roads

It may be a bumpy road to get Issue 2 passed next month in Toledo, but if it passes, Toledo's streets will be less bumpy.

The majority of the money raised will go to fix potholes and roadway infrastructure.

Sarah Strong sums up the streets in one word: “Terrible.”

Issue 2 is a renewal and increase of Toledo’s 2.25 percent personal income tax.

One and a half percent of that is a permanent tax.

Three quarter percent is a temporary tax which voters have approved every four years since 1982.

If Issue 2 passes, the temporary tax portion increases to 1 percent, a .25 percent jump.

“We’re rolling it out to explain to them that we need to get our roads fixed. So if there’s any misconception, it’s the thought we’re not going to use these dollars for roads and we are,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

If approved, Issue 2 will generate an additional $18.6 million each year.

“I had a tire ruined from a pot hole. Cheaper for me to pay a little more,” said Ms. Strong, explaining why she’ll support Issue 2.

Money will also be used to move up scheduled Toledo, Police and Fire classes to cover upcoming retirements.

In addition, the city’s capital improvement project budget can no longer be raised for items such as roads.

That money will go for its intended use.

“We lost over $60 million from the state government and we have been robbing Peter to pay Paul by taking money out of our capital improvement budget. We can no longer afford to do that,” said Ms. Hicks-Hudson.

The current temporary personal income tax has never been raised.

Voters go to the polls on March 15th.

