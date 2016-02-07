No one goes home hungry from this Souper Bowl Sunday event

The annual Souper Bowl event at Pilgrim Church in west Toledo is definitely a win-win situation for those involved.

You get in the mood for the game and you get to help others, all in one place.

The event took place from 11 a.m. until about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

It's $5 to get in and the money raised goes to the church outreach mission to help communities both near and far.

"Our goal is to bring people together for fellowship. That is our main goal," said Mary-Kay Kulakowski, event coordinator.

The church says most recently they've been helping the people of Flint. They also help women's shelters and child care facilities in third world countries.

While it's for a good cause, the church says it's an experience you won't find anywhere else in the Glass City.

"We could use all the funds we can get. You'll enjoy the soup, and there's no where in town you're going to get this variety of home-made soups for 5 dollars. And you will leave full," said Kulakowski.

There were about 15 home-made soups including potato, bean, tortilla and even pizza soup.

After tasting all the soups, people vote on a winner to get the Campbell's Soup trophy.

Although church member Pat Kovar won't give up her secret recipe, she says this event is extra special.

"We're hoping that that love overspills into the community. Into our world, and just try to make it a better spot like we're supposed to," said Kovar.

