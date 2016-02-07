1 dead, 1 injured in fatal Sandusky crash

One person is dead, and a child injured in a single car crash in Sandusky.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Erie County.

Ohio Highway Patrol reports 48-year-old Joe L. Milks Jr. died at the scene.

An 11-year-old boy, who was also in the car, suffered minor injuries.

According to reports, Milks Jr. went left of center, driving off the side of the road into a ditch and slammed into a tree.

Alcohol and drugs are not said to be a factor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.