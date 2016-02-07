Ayersville's public announcer steals the show at girl's basketball game

Sports can be a lot of things to a lot of people, but for one student out at Ayersville it’s his way of showing off his talents from the sidelines.

If you’re going to an Ayersville girls basketball game, getting to your seat before they announce the starting lineups is crucial. The energy created in the gym by their Public Address announcer is contagious, but it’s his personality and passion that really steals the show.

Meet Jarrett Marckel. He’s a student in the district and no one seems to have passion for Ayersville sports quite like he does.

Life has thrown plenty of obstacles at Jarrett, but he’s handled each hurdle with a smile on his face. It started when he was born at just 24 weeks. He weighed less than 2 pounds and spend the first 10 and a half months of his life in the NICU.

Jarrett has cerebral palsy and has a detached retina in one eye, but it hasn’t slowed him down.

“I feel like I can do just about anything,” said Jarrett. “Even though I’m disabled, I can do a lot of stuff that you might not think I can do.”

This year he started announcing the starting lineups for girls basketball games at Ayersville and he’s become a fan favorite.

“Jarrett is well liked by everybody,” said Jennifer Martin, Ayersville administrator. “He has a unique personality. He has an awesome sense of humor and he is an inspiration to all of us.”

“It just gives me a great feeling inside knowing that he’s doing something that he likes to do,” said Jarrett's dad Ken Marckel. “He likes to speak out and he’s doing a good job.”

“I’m really excited,” said Jarrett. “I’ve always been excited. When I announce our guys it gets really loud, which is a good thing, because I’ve gotta pump them up.”

And pump them up he does. Jarrett has brought a new energy to Ayersville Girls Basketball. And he is inspiring everyone along the way.

“He has the biggest heart of anyone that I know. He’s just amazing," said Martin.

And he’s done it all with a smile on his face.

