One way or other, F-35 jets will play major role in future of 180th fighter wing

A campaign is underway to bring a new fighter jet to the 180th Air National Guard Base at Toledo Express Airport.

It's a competition that could affect the multi-million dollar economic impact the base has on our area and the jobs of hundreds of people stationed there.

Right now the fighter wing is home to the F-16 jet, but the Air Force is phasing out its entire fleet of F-16s and replacing them with F-35 joint strike fighter jets.

The Air force has a big decision to make: where to station these next generation jets.

"This is a plane that combines the capabilities for the Navy, Marines and Air Force into one plane," said U.S Senator Rob Portman from Ohio.

Competition is expected to be fierce.

At least a dozen bases will make a case for the jet.

Mr. Portman and Republican Congressman Bob Latta will make their pitch on behalf of the 180th base to the Air Force.

"This is a mission that is incredibly important for our national security from terrorism. It's also a mission that goes overseas, they get deployed periodically and finally they're used for national disasters," said Mr. Portman.

The jets will be spread out and not concentrated at one base.

Still, there are some who worry that if the 180th lost its bid for the F-35 the base could fold.

Congressman Latta thinks the people who make up the 180th are one of the best reasons to bring the new jets to the base.

"You've got great command structure, great airmen and women stationed here and great support from their community," said Mr. Latta.

Mr. Portman agreed.

"They've proven themselves here. It's an award winning crew. We think this is a good place for the F-35," said Mr. Portman.

The F-35s won't be deployed until 2022 or 24.

Mr. Portman and Mr. Latta want to get a jumpstart on their campaign to have the jets based at the 180th.

