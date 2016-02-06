Toledo-based JLJ provides tools for success for disadvantaged youth, focuses on future

Right now a Toledo group is looking for members to join in their mission to redirect disadvantaged youth from a life of crime and despair.

Keith Jordan, founder of JLJ Vision Outreach, talked about the group's mentoring program on our morning show Saturday and shared ways in which the community can get involved and make a positive impact for these kids.

The program provides guidance and support to foster children that transition from home to home and continues to offer services for these children into teenage years and adulthood.

"We're here to be able to be a great support system and any type of mechanism for them to succeed," Jordan said. "A lot of the children that come to us are broken or confused and wondering what it's going to take for them to succeed. We then begin to start tapping into their personal skills to make them successful. We want to change their mentality from a survival mode to a succession mode."

Jackson said their organization stresses the importance of interaction. If you wish to donate money, funds can be allocated through the United Way. JLJ also works in conjunction with TPS schools and appreciates any pantry donations that can be given to children who may be transitioning to provide nutrition to keep them healthy and moving forward.

"When you look at the kids and the population that we serve, every moment counts. And that's what we're telling them. As long as you're doing something to make a change - one foot in front of the other - you will make a difference. We don't care what has happened; we don't care what mistakes you have made in your life, it doesn't dictate who you're going to become," Jackson said.

JLJ Vision Outreach is in 11 elementary schools, all of the high schools and does county programs as well. It is located at 3001 Ashland Avenue, Toledo, OH 43620.

For more information, call 419-699-2393.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.