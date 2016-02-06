Memorial mass held for late Toledo mayor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Memorial mass held for late Toledo mayor

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A memorial mass will be held at Rosary Cathedral for the late D. Michael Collins.

Collins, a Toledo mayor, passed away one year ago from cardiac arrest while driving.

Saturday, his widow, Sandy Drabik Collins, along with the community will celebrate his life during a  5 p.m. mass.

Current mayor Paula Hicks Hudson is also expected to attend.

WTOL will update this story tonight at 6.

