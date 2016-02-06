Puppy Bowl reminds people to adopt from local shelters

Hopefully things don't get too 'ruff' out on the field Sunday.The annual Puppy Bowl is on and a way to remind people to adopt from their local shelters.

This year’s Puppy Bowl, all of the animals are named after characters from the game Clue.

Practice was too exhausting for Colonel Mustard, who plopped down mid-field for a break.

The dogs just have to make it to the other team’s 40-yard line to score.

Referees say this game is serious business.

“There are a lot of rules. I will throw a flag for excessive cuteness, if it’s too cute. But, if it gets too riled up, unnecessary ‘ruff-ruff-ruff-ness’ has been called quite a bit today,” said one of the refs.

A Puppy Hall of Fame will also be presented this year to honor past Puppy Bowl players and promote the adoption of older animals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.